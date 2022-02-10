Veritable L.P. Trims Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 in the last three months.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

A opened at $144.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.77. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

