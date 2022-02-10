Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,128,000 after purchasing an additional 184,045 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in First American Financial by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $75.93 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

