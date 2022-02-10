Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $104.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.