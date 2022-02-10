Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,560 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

