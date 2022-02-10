Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $2,399,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $2,523,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 20,682 shares during the period.

BATS:EZU opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

