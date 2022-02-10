Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 5,537 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ING Groep by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth $262,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,186,000 after buying an additional 185,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth $1,448,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €15.40 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €14.50 ($16.67) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.30) to €10.90 ($12.53) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

