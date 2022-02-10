Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,335,793 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335,793 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of U.S. Bancorp worth $528,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

