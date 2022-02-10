Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,934 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.32. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

