Veritable L.P. Grows Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,852.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 58,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average of $91.18.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.