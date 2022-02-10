Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,831 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Juniper Networks worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Amundi bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 79.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 952,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $24,825,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $24,381,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,110 shares of company stock valued at $936,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

