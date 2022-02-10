Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $770,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 476,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,602,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 28.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.