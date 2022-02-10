Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 46.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 60.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

DXC Technology stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

