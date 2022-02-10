FIL Ltd Has $53.93 Million Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,556,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,149 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $53,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,179 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after buying an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,453,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after buying an additional 497,196 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,296,000 after buying an additional 313,463 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.