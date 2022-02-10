Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after buying an additional 1,162,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,327,000 after buying an additional 103,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,825,000 after buying an additional 185,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on THC. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE THC opened at $82.22 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

