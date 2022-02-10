Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 162,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,191,143 shares.The stock last traded at $32.59 and had previously closed at $32.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

