Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 4,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 220,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENFN shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at $3,434,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $3,540,000.

Enfusion Company Profile (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

