Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $132.75

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$132.75 and last traded at C$132.75, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$132.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$128.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$123.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$745.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2.58.
About Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT)
