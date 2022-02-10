Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $26.64 on Thursday. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $970.58 million, a P/E ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODN. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Model N worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

