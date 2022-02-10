KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $23.42.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 187.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 84,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.