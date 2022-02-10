Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 133.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

