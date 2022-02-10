i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Raised to $26.50 at Morgan Stanley

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.50 to $26.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $26.10 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $842.19 million, a PE ratio of -79.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

