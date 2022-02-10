Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Shares Down 1%

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) fell 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.58. 203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.32.
About Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.
