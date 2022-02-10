Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.61 EPS

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($23.82) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $119.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $982.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $133.61.
NBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
