Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.05. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares valued at $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.