Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.65-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.69. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$9.91-10.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.76 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $206,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $315,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,886,635. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

