Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Decreased by KeyCorp

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Chegg in a report released on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the technology company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

CHGG opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. Chegg has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 501.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 44.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

