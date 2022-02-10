Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Lazard has increased its dividend payment by 8.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Lazard has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lazard to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

LAZ stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23. Lazard has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 62.20%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

