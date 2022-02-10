DeFi Bids Market Capitalization Tops $377,956.29 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $377,956.29 and $5,072.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00041406 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00107240 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,484,583 coins and its circulating supply is 24,501,214 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.