Barratt Developments’ (BDEV) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 760 ($10.28) price target on the real estate development company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

BDEV has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.95) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.63) to GBX 850 ($11.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.29) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 815.67 ($11.03).

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 641.76 ($8.68) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 693.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 690.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 592.80 ($8.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 889.55 ($12.03).

In related news, insider Mike Scott purchased 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($67,648.67).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

