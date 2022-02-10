Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Raymond James

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

PERI stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $793.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $445,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth $214,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,837,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 28,022 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

