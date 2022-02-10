Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.78. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chart Industries.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $122.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

