Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. Gentex reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.39 on Thursday. Gentex has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

