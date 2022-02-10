NULS Hits 24 Hour Volume of $54.42 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $53.15 million and $54.42 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00049403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.44 or 0.07196686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,784.96 or 0.99863423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00051159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054491 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006300 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

