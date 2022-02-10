Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Quantum’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

QMCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. Quantum has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $294.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.20.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,028,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Quantum by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

