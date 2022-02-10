Lake Street Capital Lowers EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) to Hold

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was downgraded by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCORE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

EMCORE stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.29. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in EMCORE by 74.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 118,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 134.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

