95,000 Shares in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARTEU. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,547,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000.

Artemis Strategic Investment stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14.

