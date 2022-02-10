SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

SITC stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.65. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

