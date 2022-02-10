Css LLC Il Takes $714,000 Position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 636,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 89,529 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,040,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,162,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,024,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPARU opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

