Css LLC Il Takes $798,000 Position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $6,084,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $6,090,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $6,090,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $5,070,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,449,000.

Shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17.

