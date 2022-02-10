52,000 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283,547 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $5,893,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $6,016,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,990,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,857,000 after buying an additional 163,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 124,399 shares in the last quarter.

CEF stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

