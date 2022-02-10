Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Head to Head Review

Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Human Pheromone Sciences has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatsen has a beta of -1.39, indicating that its stock price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and Yatsen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yatsen $802.02 million 0.90 -$411.92 million ($0.89) -1.82

Human Pheromone Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatsen.

Profitability

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A Yatsen -41.35% -35.40% -28.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of Yatsen shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Human Pheromone Sciences and Yatsen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatsen 0 1 2 0 2.67

Yatsen has a consensus price target of $21.15, suggesting a potential upside of 1,205.56%. Given Yatsen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yatsen is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Summary

Human Pheromone Sciences beats Yatsen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Human Pheromone Sciences

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of consumer products that contain human pheromones, a mood-enhancing component. It operates under the Natural Attraction brand. The company was founded on November 28, 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

