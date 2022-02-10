Oppenheimer Comments on Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.19 on Thursday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Amgen by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

