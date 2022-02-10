Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Linde in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $10.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.55 EPS.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.50.

LIN stock opened at $304.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

