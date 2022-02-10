Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.60-$4.80 EPS.

Shares of SON opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.