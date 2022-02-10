Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.60-$4.80 EPS.
Shares of SON opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.
