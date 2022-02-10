First Citizens BancShares, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $15.29 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $15.29 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $15.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $15.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $60.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $17.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $21.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $23.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $24.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $86.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.75.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $803.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $828.92. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $706.29 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.59 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 321 shares of company stock worth $244,011. 21.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.49%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

