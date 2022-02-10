Research Analysts Set Expectations for DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.65. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

