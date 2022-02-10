Axa S.A. Has $23.98 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.19% of Iron Mountain worth $23,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Amundi acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,278,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,761 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after purchasing an additional 841,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 694,664 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,222 shares of company stock worth $4,623,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.