The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of The Ensign Group worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 734.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

