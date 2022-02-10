AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO stock opened at $2,005.31 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,139.18 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,000.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,804.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.50.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

