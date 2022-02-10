T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after purchasing an additional 519,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,339,000 after purchasing an additional 133,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $128.08 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

